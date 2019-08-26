Make Somebody’s Monday: Jeni

This week’s Make Somebody’s Monday was pretty special to be a part of and as always, it’s our favorite thing to do! Heather wrote us about her friend Jeni who is her co-worker and a single mom that is currently struggling to make ends meet. Jeni and her daughter Baylei were in a car accident last week that landed her in the hospital which ended up totaling her car and giving her a concussion.

The accident was no fault of Jeni’s, thankfully, but waiting on insurance companies will take some time so of course this situation has left them strapped as they are paying for things out of pocket right now. These two strong women have gone through so many obstacles in the past year and not to mention probably the worst of it all started about a year ago when Jeni was hospitalized due to multiple mini-strokes. So in addition to this chain of events, her hospital bills seem to just keep piling up.

Jeni has a passion for animal rescue and because of her financial situation, she has had to let go of that to focus on what’s more important. Heather shares that Jeni is truly raising an amazing child up as Baylei has taken on everything at home to get the house ready for her mom to come home and has even raised funds for her mom and herself through a Facebook fundraiser. The problem is that most of her friends also go to school so the fundraiser didn’t do so well. After hearing this, we at KCBI wanted to see what we could do to help them out!

Do you know of someone who is going through a tough time in life? At 90.9 KCBI, we invite you to share their story with us and any needs they might have. Then, listen each Monday morning at 7:12 with Jeff and Rebecca for “Make Somebody’s Monday.” This is an opportunity for KCBI to partner with you to help someone in need and give them hope! You can submit your nomination here!

