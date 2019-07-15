Make Somebody’s Monday: Joshua Black

You may have heard us talk about our friend Dan Black as he is going through a really difficult time with his son, Joshua. Back in May, Joshua was in an accident on a trampoline where he broke his neck between C5 and C6 and lost the ability to move his arms and legs.

Even though Joshua’s healing has progressed in many ways, he also is facing some very difficult obstacles as well so if you could just continue to pray for his healing as the doctor’s continue to find ways to help Joshua heal.

In the meantime, we were fortunate enough to have Joshua’s father, Dan on the morning show but little did he know that we have a BIG surprise waiting for him to bring to his son Joshua. We also want to say a HUGE thank you to Mark Thompson of Smith Thompson Home Security for his generosity in making this whole giveaway possible!

Also, we are excited to share a few messages from some special guests!

