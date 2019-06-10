Make Somebody’s Monday: Kay

Marian recently wrote to us to nominate her friend Kay because of a tragic situation that she dealt with earlier this year regarding her son.

Six years ago, Kay’s son Jack was in an accident that caused brain trauma and those were some difficult years, but then Jack died on Feb. 28th from a terrible violent accident (not related to the accident from years ago.) Kay and her mom Shirley are doing everything they can to pick themselves up every day and just move forward. Jack was her only child and every day has been a struggle for her ever since.

Could you say a prayer for Kay? Losing someone is never easy, but when it’s your own child (especially your only child), it’s a new level of pain that is experienced.

We know we can’t remedy what happened but when we say this story, we knew we wanted to help out in whatever way we could so that’s why we decided to try and Make Kay’s Monday.

