Make Somebody’s Monday: Kelli

Shannon recently wrote us about her friend Kelli who has been going through a lot lately. Over the last 3 months, Kelli’s husband has been looking for work which has put them behind on their house payment and student loans while also putting them in a position of having no car insurance. Kelli’s husband Ernie who has an elderly mother who lives with them while at the same time, Kelli’s parents live in an assisted living home and require their attention as well. As you can imagine, all of this can take quite a toll on their nerves and relationships so that’s why we decided to see how we could Make Kelli’s Monday!

Do you know of someone who is going through a tough time in life? At 90.9 KCBI, we invite you to share their story with us and any needs they might have. Then, listen each Monday morning at 7:15 with the KCBI Morning Show for “Make Somebody’s Monday.” This is an opportunity for KCBI to partner with you to help someone in need and give them hope! You can submit your nomination here!

