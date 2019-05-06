Make Somebody’s Monday: Kelly

Mary recently wrote to us to nominate her friend Kelly as she really has been dealing with a lot lately.

Kelly is an amazing lover of Jesus, a wife, and a mother. She is raising two young boys on her own: a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, Riley & Hayes. On top of that, she works full-time to provide for them. Her husband is doing time in prison, and though he has made wrong choices, she has stayed committed to him not because of him, but because of her amazing love and faith in Jesus.

She gives more than what she has of her time and finances. She has a hard time financially due to her circumstances, but quite literally never asks what she can receive, but what she can give! She will give $5 to someone if she only has 7 and drive her and her boys across town after a hard days work on no gas, to help mentor young girls.

That’s why we decided to Make Kelly’s Monday!

