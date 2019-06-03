Make Somebody’s Monday: Regina

Linda recently wrote to us to nominate her friend Regina because she has been dealing with a 7 year struggle.

Regina has been battling cancer for 7 years and was just told that she has a new kind of cancer requiring a stronger form of chemo. She has a son in college and a daughter in high school. Her husband is a teacher and tutors on the side. Regina has been a rock to those who know her as she is always concerned about those around her more than her own problems. She has an amazing mindset when it comes to her battle with cancer as she consistently says, “cancer entered my life so I could teach others.” She was recently forced out of a job she loved and of course she was upset about it, but wondered what God was trying to teach her in that moment. Regina is truly an amazing person and is a great example of someone who lives trying to be the hands and feet of Jesus.

That’s why we decided we wanted to surprise Regina by Making her Monday!

