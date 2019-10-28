Make Somebody’s Monday: Rosie

Darlene recently wrote us to talk about her daughter Rosie who is deals with a lot on a daily basis. Darlene describes Rosie as being an amazing person and mom but struggles with a deep depression battle which can often lead her to be very hard on herself. She’s a single mom of three children that she absolutely adores but unfortunately doing this alone makes her feel very isolated and overwhelmed.

Of course, a person in her situation has very little time to take care of their own personal needs and so that’s why we decided to Make her Monday!

Do you know of someone who is going through a tough time in life? At 90.9 KCBI, we invite you to share their story with us and any needs they might have. Then, listen each Monday morning at 7:15 with the KCBI Morning Show for “Make Somebody’s Monday.” This is an opportunity for KCBI to partner with you to help someone in need and give them hope! You can submit your nomination here!

