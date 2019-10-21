Make Somebody’s Monday: Ruben

Ruben is a father to a kid that is very special to Eric, Owen Figueroa. Owen is an 11th grader in Eric’s church where he volunteers in the Student Ministry. Last Sunday, Owen asked Eric to say a prayer for his family since they did not have any hot water and it was actually that Sunday that Eric met Owen’s father, Ruben. This week, Eric was curious to see how things were going in Owen’s home in regards to the hot water and he found out that they only have hot water restored in some of the home. Not to mention, it seems like Ruben is trying to do this all himself.

It was because of this hot water problem that Eric decided to nominate Ruben for Make Somebody’s Monday to see if we could help him out in the process!

