Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Make Somebody’s Monday: Sandy

June 24, 2019

Mollie recently emailed her nomination of her friend Sandy who is a very dedicated Christian mother who recently fell on hard times after losing her job.

Sandy has two daughters in which one of them is adopted and she actually leads a Beth Moore Bible Study on a weekly basis at her church. Not to mention, Sandy used to be in an abusive relationship that left her with no other option that to get out. After seeing her financial need and her really difficult circumstances, Mollie thought that Sandy really deserved a blind-side blessing!

That’s why we decided to Make Her Monday!

*P.S. In between this nomination and the time that we called Sandy, she actually landed a new job!*

Do you know of someone who is going through a tough time in life? At 90.9 KCBI, we invite you to share their story with us and any needs they might have. Then, listen each Monday morning at 7:12 with Jeff and Rebecca for “Make Somebody’s Monday.” This is an opportunity for KCBI to partner with you to help someone in need and give them hope! You can submit your nomination here!

