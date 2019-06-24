Make Somebody’s Monday: Sandy

Mollie recently emailed her nomination of her friend Sandy who is a very dedicated Christian mother who recently fell on hard times after losing her job.

Sandy has two daughters in which one of them is adopted and she actually leads a Beth Moore Bible Study on a weekly basis at her church. Not to mention, Sandy used to be in an abusive relationship that left her with no other option that to get out. After seeing her financial need and her really difficult circumstances, Mollie thought that Sandy really deserved a blind-side blessing!

That’s why we decided to Make Her Monday!

*P.S. In between this nomination and the time that we called Sandy, she actually landed a new job!*

