Make Somebody’s Monday: Sean

Pam wrote us recently about her friend Sean who has been a part of her life for some time now and whose family is really struggling at this time. His wife Andrea has had cancer since their youngest child, Saint, was born a year ago. She has been diagnosed with more cancer in her brain/lungs and is in a great deal of pain. She and Sean are fighters though because with God’s help, Andrea has been able to stay home with the kids some of the time but now she just got back from the hospital after dealing with an infection which highlights the real problem of financial struggle within their household because of all the hospital visits.
Sean is dealing with a great amount of worry as he doesn’t know what the family will do without their mother, but they continue to have faith even in spite of all their cirumstances. They do have family and close friends that help out, but they really just need all the help that they can get at this time. That’s why we decided to see how we could help them by making their Monday!
Do you know of someone who is going through a tough time in life? At 90.9 KCBI, we invite you to share their story with us and any needs they might have. Then, listen each Monday morning at 7:15 with the KCBI Morning Show for “Make Somebody’s Monday.” This is an opportunity for KCBI to partner with you to help someone in need and give them hope! You can submit your nomination here!
Thank you for Fellowship Home Loans for sponsoring Make Somebody’s Monday!
Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW