Make Somebody’s Monday: Sean

Pam wrote us recently about her friend Sean who has been a part of her life for some time now and whose family is really struggling at this time. His wife Andrea has had cancer since their youngest child, Saint, was born a year ago. She has been diagnosed with more cancer in her brain/lungs and is in a great deal of pain. She and Sean are fighters though because with God’s help, Andrea has been able to stay home with the kids some of the time but now she just got back from the hospital after dealing with an infection which highlights the real problem of financial struggle within their household because of all the hospital visits.