This week, we got a sweet email from a woman named Sheryl who wanted to nominate her friend Steve for Make Somebody’s Monday. Steve is the janitor at Sheryl’s company and she has been lifted up by his smile and unwavering attitude towards the day at hand each and every time she sees him. Steve always talks to her and asks how she is because he geniunely cares and loves to listen. They often exchange stories about family and laugh together often not to mention that everyone in the building benefits from his kindness. Overall, Steve is a light for her company and she is constantly grateful for all his hard work.

Recently, Steve has been dealing with multiple health issues that have kept him frtom getting back to work. His eye surgeries kept him from riding his bike and taking the bus to work which makes it difficult for him since he lives 45 minutes from work. His eyes are doing better but Steve still is dealing with some financial struggles as a result of all that has happened. That’s why we wanted to surprise him with a blindside blessing by Making his Monday!

