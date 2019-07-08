Make Somebody’s Monday: Terry

Valentin recently wrote us to tell us about his Pastor, Terry who has really been through a really tramatic experience with his family. A few weeks ago, Pastor Terry along with his family lost all their belongings in a fire. Terry is 73 years old and at an age when many people retire and try to take it easy, he is working extremely hard bringing a fresh word every service, preaching the Gospel in church and throughout the Western Hemisphere on mission trips.

He works tirelessly as he seeks to please the Lord in all his ways and consistently teaches the church by his Bible studies, sermons, and life as a whole.

Wow. Can you imagine being in this situation? If you get a chance, pray for Pastor Terry as him and his family pick up the pieces and start over. We know we can’t replace everything, but we definitely wanted to do something for them so we decided to Make Terry’s Monday.

Do you know of someone who is going through a tough time in life? At 90.9 KCBI, we invite you to share their story with us and any needs they might have. Then, listen each Monday morning at 7:12 with Jeff and Rebecca for "Make Somebody's Monday." This is an opportunity for KCBI to partner with you to help someone in need and give them hope!

