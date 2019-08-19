Make Somebody’s Monday: Tina

Bethany recently wrote us to nominate her sister Tina who is dealing with some really bad circumstances because of her son and his wife. Because of the decisions they have made, she is now raising all 4 of their children with no financial help at all. Instead of them going into the foster care system, she is trying to adopt them alone. They are ages: 12, 10, 8.5, & 5 and altogether, they live in a two bedroom apartment. Tina is 58 years old and works outside for a living locating electric and gas lines which is extremely hard work, especially in this weather!

Despite the situation she is in, she never complains and she knows she is blessed because they are all together. In their house, she is teaching them about the Lord and the kids are just soaking it up! The kids are praying for their Mommy & Daddy to get better and despite the decisions that they have made, Tina continues to be a wonderful mother to these kids as she never puts their parents down.

Being a fantastic role model for these 4 girls and raising them the best that she can, on what she can, I really would love to see her Monday get made! Of course, as you know, school has started back up and the shopping process has been hard because she has no means to get them all the items they need. That’s why we here at KCBI decided to Make her Monday to see how we could help!

