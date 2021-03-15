Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

Make Time For Your Wellness Before You Have To Make Time For Your Illness

By March 15, 2021 No Comments

If you don’t make time for your wellness, you’ll be forced to make time for your illness.

As we look back at this last year it wasn’t just like we were ignoring our wellness. we we’re in quarantine. But the result has been a larger number of people experiencing unhealthy weight gain and there have been low-level conditions that have turned into something more all because we chose to skip out on seeing the doctor.

Health is a wholistic approach. Even though our focus has been to avoid Covid-19, we have to make sure to show attention to the other parts of us that need to be checked up on, as well.

