Ask people to describe Mandisa and you’ll hear words like talented, gracious, beautiful, strong, loving and joyful, but the title of her new album offers an especially apt description of the artist—Overcomer. However, Mandisa sees it as more than her song, but an anthem for all and she’s happy to launch the battle cry.

“I’m in a new place and I want to proclaim some things to my listeners and one of them is that they are overcomers,” says Mandisa. “Whether or not you feel it, it’s a fact. We are overcomers.”

Overcomer brings a lump to Mandisa’s throat as she speaks of her friend Kisha fighting breast cancer during her recent pregnancy and surviving. It reminds her of Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, whose journey encouraged Mandisa in hers. Mandisa herself is an overcomer. It’s only natural that she sings about the experience. Since finishing in the top ten of American Idol’s fifth season, Mandisa has forged a successful recording career and has lost over 100 lbs, inspiring women everywhere to strive for a healthy lifestyle and to reach for their dreams.

Talented and transparent, loving and bold, Mandisa is the kind of person everyone wants in their life and her music has taken root in the hearts of people around the world. As she shares this new collection of songs, she’s grateful for the platform she has been given her and aware of the responsibility it brings. “If my music is just entertaining and not inspiring, giving hope and speaking life, then that’s just not good enough for me. I want it to do all of those things.”

It’s that attitude that has made Mandisa an overcomer and she revels in the opportunity to remind others that they are overcomers, too.

