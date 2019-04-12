Marine Veteran needs help

My son-in-law and his family are in need of urgent help. He is a Marine and has PTSD, TBI, a record (one incident), and is an alcoholic. He and my daughter have 3 boys, the oldest in high school. She has supported the family for years.

He has checked himself into mental health hospitals and most recently the VA. He also has a great pastor that counsels him.

But recently the landlady decided she needs to sell the house they have lived in for about 10 years. They have been struggling for years. A couple of months ago they had a car repoed. They cannot get a loan anywhere because he has a record and their credit is bad. I have helped where I can, but I am on a fixed income. The rental properties are much higher than they are paying now.

And this is a super busy time of year – school almost out. She has used up all her vacation days.They don’t know what to do. They are running out of time.