fbpx
Praise Wall

Marital Affair

First of all, God is so good. I heard about this webpage a week or two ago while listening to KCBI radio, something that I only began to do a few months ago when my world came crashing down and I needed to turn somewhere for even just a moment of hope. This prayer wall is amazing and I am hoping that some of you out there might be willing to pray for my husband and I as we continue the fight to repair our marriage after discovering my husband’s affair. Almost every day I pray to God for strength and guidance. Some days are better than others. I still struggle most with the feeling of complete betrayal and just the thought of some how getting to a point where I will be able to forgive him. Thank you and God bless!

You May Also Like

Praise Wall

Saved by Grace

December 30, 2018
Praise Wall

Fire on Christmas

December 25, 2018
Praise Wall

Job

December 22, 2018
X