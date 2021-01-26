Marriage Doesn’t Complete You, But Jesus Does.

(Facebook JeremyCamp/Photos)

“Marriage doesn’t complete you, Jesus completes you.” The interesting thing is that was shared from a happily married couple that you may be familiar with.

KCBI Artist Jeremy Camp and his wife, Adrienne, have been married for 17 years and if you seen or heard of his story through the book and the movie, “I Still Believe” then you know the story of how he lost his first wife, Melissa, and how he and Adrienne have built their life together. Jeremy says the key is putting Christ at the center of your marriage. When asked, he said, “I think that people have this idea when they are stepping into marriage that, ‘I’m going to find the person that’s going to fulfill me.’ When you go into marriage with that mindset, ‘I found this person that’s going to fulfill my heart,’ you’re setting yourself up for failure.”

And the truth is this goes for anything in life. If you’re looking for something that is of this world to complete you, you’re setting yourself up for failure. It’s not about finding something to fulfill you, rather it’s about finding the one who made you for himself. This can be an encouragement for all of us today.