Martin Luther Had Some Great Advice For Dealing With The Coronavirus 500 Years Ago

Most people know Martin Luther as a theologian and as the father of the Reformation but he also happened to have some pretty relevant advice for communities dealing with the coronavirus.

Back in 1527, a deadly plague hit Martin Luther’s town of Wittenberg and he wrote a letter to a friend (Volume 43, Pg. 132: Whether One Should Flee From A Deadly Plague – To Rev. Dr. John Hess), explaining how churches should deal with such complicated circumstances.

“I shall ask God mercifully to protect us. Then I shall fumigate, help purify the air, administer medicine and take it. I shall avoid places and persons where my presence is not needed in order not to become contaminated and thus perchance inflict and pollute others and so cause their death as a result of my negligence. If God should wish to take me, he will surely find me and I have done what he has expected of me and so I am not responsible for either my own death or the death of others. If my neighbor needs me however I shall not avoid place or person but will go freely as stated above. See this is such a God-fearing faith because it is neither brash nor foolhardy and does not tempt God.”