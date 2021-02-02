Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

Matthew West Joins The Afternoon Show To Lead Us In Prayer Against Cancer

By February 2, 2021 No Comments

All of us at some point in our lives have been affected or will be affected by knowing someone who is facing a cancer battle. What if over the next 30 days, we prayed specifically for those are fighting cancer?

Right now through March 1st, there is a nationwide effort that is encouraging people to battle cancer one prayer at a time over at 30dayscancerprayer.com! One of the people leading the charge is KCBI Artist Matthew West and he joined the show today to lead us in a prayer to help kick off this 30-day pledge!

You May Also Like

Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

What Happens When We Get Real With God?

Lauree & Doug
Lauree & DougFebruary 2, 2021
Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

Do You Know What Jesus Does With Those Who Squander His Mercy?

Lauree & Doug
Lauree & DougFebruary 2, 2021
Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

This Weekend, I Listened To A Dead Man Talk To Me

Lauree & Doug
Lauree & DougFebruary 1, 2021
X