Maybe We’re Christmas Shopping All Wrong

When we’re shopping for Christmas presents for money we don’t really have, for people who are going to love you regardless of the present you give them, maybe we’re doing it wrong.

I’m looking in the mirror on this one. I know I’ve felt the pressure to go out and get the perfect gift for someone so I can “win” Christmas with an impressive gift. I think one of the things that this year has gifted us is a little more freedom when it comes to gift-giving. Here is my suggestion: Be honest with those you love if exchanging gifts isn’t in the budget, but the gift is quality time being spent well.

And isn’t that the heart of Christmas anyway? It’s not about the gift-giving, but more so about celebrating with your family and friends the gift that we have in Christ.