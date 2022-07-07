Can I ask you a tough question? If you had to count, how many times a day do you talk down to yourself? I know firsthand what takes place during my meeting with the mirror. If I’m honest, it’s rarely pretty.

I came across a new poll that found the average person does so more than three times a day. That includes both insulting things you say, and insulting thoughts. Even if you don’t say it, it still counts. Unfortunately, women do it more than men. The average guy insults himself three times a day, nearly 1,100 times a year but for women, that number is four times a day, which is almost 1,500 times a year.

Friend, whether you believe it to be true or not, you are perfectly and wonderfully made. God’s love for you is constant because He is constant. Let’s remember that during our next meeting with the mirror.

-Sonny