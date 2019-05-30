fbpx
Praise Wall

Mending a Broken Family

I need prayer for my family. My husband and I have decided that we will be getting divorce . Date pending however it is due because he came out. And now we need to tell our girls. He is having more weekend doing his thing with “friends”. I wasnt going to try to cover anymore because its looking funny now. We agreed that Friday will be the day. Please pray for all of us for healing, strength, deliverance and guidance on how to tell. Lord send your Holy Spirit to put words in our mouths In Jesus name Amen.

