Microaggressions & Subtle Racism

Writer, speaker, comedienne, and radio host Sherri Lynn joins Rebecca Carrell and Liz-Rod-on-the-Pod (Rodriguez) for a candid discussion on subtle forms of racism that cause deep wounds.

Sherri Lynn has been a broadcast professional and stand-up comedienne for over a decade. She has her degree in Communications, as well as Biblical Studies.

Sherri is also a writer and director. She recently produced and released a comedy DVD entitled “The Very Funny Church Comedy Show: Together We Laugh.” Sherri also wrote, directed, and starred in a stage play about race in the church. “The Bold and the Sanctified“ showed in various cities, sold out multiple performances, and starred American Idol winner Ruben Studdard.

