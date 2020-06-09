Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Microaggressions & Subtle Racism

Writer, speaker, comedienne, and radio host Sherri Lynn joins Rebecca Carrell and Liz-Rod-on-the-Pod (Rodriguez) for a candid discussion on subtle forms of racism that cause deep wounds.

Episode 159: Sherri Lynn – Annie F. Downs

Sherri Lynn has been a broadcast professional and stand-up comedienne for over a decade. She has her degree in Communications, as well as Biblical Studies.

Sherri is also a writer and director. She recently produced and released a comedy DVD entitled “The Very Funny Church Comedy Show: Together We Laugh.” Sherri also wrote, directed, and starred in a stage play about race in the church. “The Bold and the Sanctified showed in various cities, sold out multiple performances, and starred American Idol winner Ruben Studdard.

