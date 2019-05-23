Mike’s Top 5: Things You Should Never Change About Yourself After 40

There was a new voice on the radio this morning and if you didn’t get a chance to hear, it’s Rebecca’s husband Mike filling in for Jeff! So we thought that instead of a Rebecca’s Top 5, Mike wanted to share one of his own.

1. Your Playful Nature

Keeping your playful nature is key to staying young at heart. It keeps us feeling young, provides exercise, keeps our brain sharp, helps us connect with others, allows us more opportunities to laugh, and gives us something to look forward to.

2. Your Ability To Learn From Your Mistakes

When you were just starting out in your career or relationship, you probably embraced your mistakes as opportunities to grow – and there’s no reason that should change in your forties. Let your blunders go with grace. No one will remember them tomorrow, anyway.

3. Your Gray Hair

While celebrities are dying their hair gray on purpose, it’s clear that this hair color is no longer the dreaded symbol of aging it once was. And even if there weren’t a ton of youngsters yearning for silver locks, gray hair is nothing to be ashamed of.

4. Your Regular Trips To The Doctor

Before turning 40, you probably made it a point to get regular checkups and have every flu-like symptom checked out. Now, you’re more likely to shrug off unassuming symptoms as simple signs of aging. This is the age where getting regular tests like mammograms and colonoscopies become more crucial than ever.

5. Your Sleep Schedule

Let’s face it: There’s no way you’re getting as much sleep as you did in your 20’s. From juggling your children’s after-school activities to working a full-time job, it can be nearly impossible to get enough rest. Despite that, it’s important to keep the same emphasis on sleep as you did before you turned 40. Your health and well-being depend on it.

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!