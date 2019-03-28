We need a miracle. My husband is in stage 3 kidney failure, he has cardiomyopathy and his heart is functioning at 20%. The only fix for both of these, in time, is transplantation. He already had a kidney transplant 10 years ago. He also had a malignancy last year. There is pretty much no chance he will get any kind of transplant with all these issues. He suffers from a genetic disease so none of this was brought on by bad life choices. We need a miracle,and if that is not to be, we need prayers for strength, comfort, mercy and grace. Thank you and God bless you.