fbpx
Praise Wall

Miracle

We need a miracle. My husband is in stage 3 kidney failure, he has cardiomyopathy and his heart is functioning at 20%. The only fix for both of these, in time, is transplantation. He already had a kidney transplant 10 years ago. He also had a malignancy last year. There is pretty much no chance he will get any kind of transplant with all these issues. He suffers from a genetic disease so none of this was brought on by bad life choices. We need a miracle,and if that is not to be, we need prayers for strength, comfort, mercy and grace. Thank you and God bless you.

You May Also Like

Praise Wall

Prayers for Rex

March 27, 2019
Praise Wall

55 yr young female NEEDS HELP! PLEASE

March 27, 2019
Praise Wall

55 yr young female NEEDS HELP! PLEASE

March 27, 2019
X