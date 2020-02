Missing you

IM A 53 YEAR OLD WOMEN WITH 3WONERFUL KIDS BUT 5YRS AGO I LOST MY MIDDLE CHILD HE WAS 18 AND EVER SINCE THEN I HAVENT CARED ABIUT ANYONE ANYTHING MY HEART IS DESTROYED I FEEL I HAVE NO HEART EVER SINCE 2015 WHEN MY SON LEFT THIS WORLD IM SO HURT I ASK GOD PLEASE GIVE ME STRENGTH TO MOVE ON IVE DONE NOTHING BUT CHOSE BAD DECISIONS AND HAVE NOT CARED MY OTHER 2KIDS ARE 33 AND 18 AND I FEEL THERE PAIN THEY KEEP IT INSIDE ESPICALLY MY SON HES STILL TAKING IT SO HARD I STARTED USING AND GETTING IN TROUBLE AND IM 53 I FEEL I HAVE NOTHING TO LIVE FOR I WANT TO THANK MY BOYFRIEND WHOS BEEN IN MY LIFE SINCE 2015 HE WAS HERE FOR ME WHEN I NEEDED HIM IT WAS SO HARD HE SAID HE WOULD HURT EVERY TIME I DID I CRIED EVERY NIGHT IN MY SLEEP I STILL CRY BUT USUALLY WHEN IM ALONE SINCE MY BOYFRIEND GOT INTO TROUBLE HES BEEN IN JAIL FOR THE PAST MONTH AND ITS SO HARD I FEEL IVE LOST EVERYTHING HE WILL BE THERE FOR ATLEAST A YEAR OR 2 I MISS HIM SO PLEASE PRAY FOR ME AND OUR FAMILY