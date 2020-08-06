Mom – This Is For You. Maybe From God.

I don’t talk about it a lot, but I was raised by a single mom, and she really had the odds stacked against her.

In the early 60s she was a foreigner in this country and didn’t speak a word of English when she got here. She arrived alone. She didn’t know a soul.

Mom is from France. She came here to get away from an abusive family. She became a US citizen in 1973, and joined the United States Army in 1977, where she served for over 20 years.

Our lives were blessed in a lot of ways, but they were very very difficult. She did the best she could.

I think a lot of times, like a lot of moms, she was overwhelmed, maybe feeling weighed down by guilt and doubt. So I guess I just want to say to you, Mom, I don’t know you specifically, but I know what moms go through. I really do.

And I think the message God wanted me to say to you today is this: YOU have the exact qualities that God knew that your kids would need in a mom.

I think you’re doing better than you probably think you are.