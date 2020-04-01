More Good News About The Coronavirus

Considering that our entire news cycle is dominated by how the Coronavirus is getting worse, let’s take a break from that and see how things are improving and what people are doing to step up during this time of uncertainty.

Johnson & Johnson says they will begin human trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by September, and the product could be ready in early 2021. Partnering with the U.S. Government, they will invest $1 billion to create enough manufacturing capacity to make more than 1 billion doses of the vaccine. (Source: Reuters, The Wall Street Journal) Pet adoptions across the U.S. are up as much as 10-fold in the past two weeks, and some animal shelters are now completely empty. (Source: USA Today, Bloomberg) The FDA has approved a Coronavirus test that can give results in five minutes. The company says it will be able to deliver 50,000 tests a day by April 1. (Source: Forbes, Fox News) The Four Seasons Hotel in Manhattan is offering free lodging to health care workers. Carmakers and other manufacturers are converting machines to build ventilators, clothing companies are making masks, and Anheuser-Busch and other breweries are repurposing their equipment to make sanitizer. (Source: The New York Times) A 101-year-old man, born during the Spanish flu pandemic, has beaten COVID-19 in Italy. (Source: CNN) A 7-year-old in Maryland used $600 of his own savings to make care packages for seniors and feed 90 students. (Source: Fox News) A couple left a $9400 tip at a Houston restaurant to help staff get through the coronavirus shutdown. (Source: CNN) The Coronavirus isn’t mutating significantly, suggesting the virus is less likely to become more dangerous, and that a vaccine would offer lasting protection. (Source: The Washington Post) Dr. Jacob Glanville, a Doctor on the Netflix show, “Pandemic” says he and his team have found a potential cure for COVID-19. (Source: WFAA Channel 8)

Don’t you just love some good news? I know it can be easy to look at the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus map and track the numbers as they go up, but in the midst of all that is happening, we really are seeing the best of humanity come out as we all collectively look to see how we can defeat this virus. This too shall pass!