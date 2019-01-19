In two years my husband got hernia’s operation twice. For this reason he wasn’t working like three months. We cancel all our credit cards and already we are done with 7 accounts. Our jobs were slow for this months and our mortgage and taxes increase. The taxes for 2018 were 3,000 dollars that we didn’t have plus our variable payments in mortgage strangle our economy. We don’t save money because we can’t and hardly we are paying our home. Its not a poof of God, we did wrong to refinance our home with an variable interest and we don’t know what to do. We need your prayers please. We don’t want go to the streets. We don’t want loose our home.