Have you ever been betrayed by a dear friend, family member, or spouse? If you have, you know how difficult it can be to move past the hurt and move on toward healing. Author, pastor, and evangelist Phil Waldrep shares his betrayal story and invites you to take the first step toward moving beyond betrayal.

Phil Waldrep is an author, speaker, and president, founder, and CEO of Phil Waldrep Ministries, a 501(c)(3) non-profit encouraging thousands each year through Women of Joy, Gridiron Men’s Conference and Celebrators Conference. Phil is a graduate of the University of Alabama and Luther Rice Seminary, where he earned his Master of Arts in Biblical Studies.

He is the author of “Beyond Betrayal: Overcome Past Hurts and Begin to Trust Again,” “Reaching Your Prodigal: What Did I Do Wrong? What Do I Do Now?” “The Grandparent Factor: Five Ways to Make a Difference in the Life of Your Grandchild” and “Parenting Prodigals: Six Principles to Get Your Son or Daughter Back to God.”

Phil serves as the chairman of the board of trustees at Northeastern Baptist College and is the recipient of the Robert H. Brindle Church Planting Award and the Alabama Medal of Honor.

Phil and his wife Debbie have two grown children and three grandchildren. They live in Decatur, Alabama.

We all know what it’s like to be lied to, cheated, tricked, or swindled. Whether you want revenge or to protect yourself from future harm, Phil Waldrep understands your pain.

Waldrep had no idea of the steep journey that lay ahead of him when two men walked into his office and revealed an unfolding story of a friend turned colleague who was living what amounted to a second life. For years following, Waldrep sought to heal the wounds of this broken relationship and confront the pain he felt in the aftermath of this betrayal. Along the way, he discovered God’s solutions to overcoming resentment.

In Beyond Betrayal, you’ll learn about the biblical principles and practical tools that can help you:

identify betrayers in your life and name the pain you feel

rediscover God as the healer of your wounds

avoid bitterness and express your anger in healthy ways

learn to remain open to trusting others again as you build new relationships

choose forgiveness and develop strategies to prevent future betrayal

Whether you've been hurt by a family member, friend, colleague, or trusted leader, you are not alone. Even Jesus was betrayed. You don't have to let past hurts limit your future relationships—you can move beyond betrayal.

If you want to follow Phil Waldrep on social media, you can on Facebook & Twitter. You can also visit his website here!

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

