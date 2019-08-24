Much Needed Encouragement

I’m a young man that is currently going to school for a biblical studies degree. I serve in many ministries at my church and love being around other people. I was seeing a problem though because I am a single guy and I feel alone. Working in ministry can feel lonely sometimes because there’s always more work to be done. I have prayed over the past couple years for God to grow our young adult ministry so that I will have more people to relate to and see at events. PRAISE GOD! The young adult group has at least tripled since I began praying that prayer. Even last week we had a visitor that was one of my previous friends from junior high. He has been experiencing some of the same things and we were able to hang out and encourage one another this week. I just want to praise God for answered prayer as well as relationships that remind me that I truly have been made new in Christ Jesus. Those I’m around now see the new man, whereas my former friend can remind me how different I truly am!