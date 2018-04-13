Muslim Background Believers Conference | Equipping Us to Reach Muslims for Christ!

  • Follow KCBI
April 13, 2018
Would you know where to start to communicate God’s love to your Muslim colleague, neighbor, or classmate? I admit I would not! That’s why I’m so excited about this conference that will equip us to reach our Muslim neighbors for Christ! Our communities here in DFW have seen a dramatic increase in new neighbors of the Muslim faith – in 2014 there were 39 mosques, and today in 2018 there are 81 mosques! The opportunities are growing to share Christ!

I will be there ready to learn right alongside you! But wanted to pass along the information for the conference, it’s only $35 for Friday and Saturday, plus snacks and lunch!

Let’s prepare ourselves and pray for opportunity to love our neighbors well!

Registration & Conference INFO

#MiddayswithLauree #MBB #GoIntoTheWorld

Share.








 


