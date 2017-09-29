All of the chaos today we think all of our veterans and active military for their sacrifice but do we know the true needs of our military personal. I have an active military soldier overseas, the stress is overwhelming for them and I have a son who is turning to alcohol. He was turning to God and his faith was strong through boot camp, he is now stationed overseas and our boys are drinking excessively. He also decided to marry his high school sweetheart before leaving in May and is now getting a divorce because she won’t go over there due to anxiety of flying or taking a cruise ship. Prayer for our soldiers is for more than just protection from our enemy, the enemy is working on them form the inside.