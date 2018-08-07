My Boss and negativty

Please pray for me as I continue to struggle with my career. My Boss is a bully and I’m not quite sure how to handle him. He constantly is putting me down, criticizing my work, and yesterday he told me I was a poor CSR. After working for him for almost 16 years I want to do my best but my Best is never good enough for him. I am praying that God will give me the courage to either stand up for myself or find something that will make me happy again.

Today I am questioning my abilities to preform at my workplace and why I am even here, other than I need a job to pay my bills.

I feel helpless and I know that GOD is working thorough me in other ways. I’m just wondering if my self worth is worth it here. I pray everyday for this man and that God will work through me to him. So far it has not happened.

I know that I am a Child of GOD and he has always provided for me. This has been going on for a very long time and today I am able to voice my concern aloud in a public setting.