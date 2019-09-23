My Chemical Peel Nightmare!

“Try it!” they said.

“It’s super easy” they said.

“Just a little bit red” they said.

Listen, my fingers are still crossed that the baby butt skin that was promised to me is still gonna happen within the next week.

But I’ve just never seen someone walking around town with a face like mine.

So um…why didn’t anyone tell me, “hide yourself for the first 3+ days, otherwise you will be the thing that makes grown ups take a second and third take, whisper and talk about you in the next aisle.

They should have said that.

At least for the children- people think of the children- my word! I have been the thing of nightmares for them!