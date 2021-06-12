Praise Wall

My church my boyfriend Gene

June 12, 2021

Please pray for my church, Holy Family, that the new pastor, my bro in law Pat & my boyfriend Gene are filled w the Holy Spirit accrd to Eph 3:18 & that EACH man be convicted by the Holy Spirit accrdng to 1 Jo 5:16. Break every demonic stronghold in Gene. Heal our relationship& strengthen the love & bond between me & Gene so we can begin our prison ministry & fight for God together. Prvbs 16:3 the Lord tells me to tell Him of my plans & He will establish them. & ask God 2 forgive my mom of all the wrongs that she has done 2me & bless her since she still taught me how to worship God therefore I am able to find eternal life in Jesus name

