My Conversation With A Friend

“Sometimes I can’t believe that he’s a Christian, he sure isn’t acting like it!”

Let’s be real, maybe you’ve had those same thoughts about someone you know. Well, the other day I was hanging out with one of those friends. This guy works in ministry but if we’re being honest, he doesn’t always act like it. Some days he’s in line with God’s Word, but some days life’s struggles get the best of him and he needs to vent! As our eyes met I really wanted to say something about what I saw but decided to let God speak to his heart. I knew there was nothing I could say that would have close to the same impact as the Lord’s words. So I just sat there and prayed with him. I watched tears roll down his face. And after some time passed, I was able to look at him smile, and walk away from the mirror…