My Cowboys T-Shirt Earned Me A “Howdy”

I was out and about earlier today and the strangest thing happened: People waved at me.

I know, on the surface this probably doesn’t seem all that strange considering we live in Texas, but it’s never happened in the time I lived here. And then BOOM twice in one day! I was trying to think about why people would be waving at me. I was on my way to the gym so I had no makeup on, hair was up looking a mess. But then it hit me: I was wearing my one and only Dallas Cowboys shirt. My producer Josh and I took a trip down memory lane to revisit my criticism of the Cowboys, but heck if this is the reaction I’m going to get on a regular basis, I may have to go out grab some more Cowboys gear!