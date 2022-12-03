My Dad said over and over,,”You will never be worth a dam”

He was right in my life, i joined the army, hoping to come home in a body bag.

I married and my wife said to our devorse judge, i am not going to be married to a cripple. Because i was very sick.

Lost her and never saw my kids again.

Paid CS for 15 years, the kids hate me.

I planed my death day and night.

So now take a lession, dont curse your son or daughter, when you do you open up the life of pain and suffering for your child.

After God had mercy on me and took me up and protected me and blessed me beyond the curse, he provided a life and income so i wouldnt die under the curse.

I found a sick women that needed help to survive the life that she was suffering.

I had compassion, and said to God i would marry her and watch over and bless her for the rest of her life.

In which i did, she went to sleep in her grave Oct 28 2016.

I said to God, give me death now i am ready to die.

God spoke to my heart and asked me, will you live for me.

I told him i love him my God , and i now liveforhim.