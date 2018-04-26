My Daughter Shot and survived

My Daughter was shot by a 45 caliber gun in the neck and exited her shoulder. By the pure Grace of God he spare her life. She was living in a dark world. Now she has done a complete 360 with her life and knows she has a purpose. She is currently in a trauma rehab facility. She survived with only a fractured shoulder. Now God is on the move in my house whole. Everyone is getting clean and sober. I prayed for her for years prior to this tragedy. God does answer our prayers not always the way we want or in the time we want but will always answer your prayers. I am a firm believe of prayer and a child of GOD. A mothers prayer is so strong, never give up on your faith and believing in our Savior. AMEN!