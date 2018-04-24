My daughters decision

I asked for prayers a few weeks back regarding my 20 year old daughter who was being rebellious and telling me she was going to go off to school and she was going to live in an apartment with her boyfriend. I was very hurt and didn’t know what to say but God put in my heart to tell her I will always love you and I’m here for you but I don’t agree with your decision. With prayers and God grace she came to me and apologized and said she didn’t know what she was thinking and never would do anything to hurt me. So thank you all for prayers. God always has the final say!!! Praise Jesus.