Greetings I am sending prayer requests for my family members who are suffering from sickness. My mom Shamshad she is fighting with stomach disease from last 3 years. My younger daughter Patricia she is fighting with stomach (loose motions)& cough sickness from last 6 months. She has twist in her right leg. She is 1& half years old. My elder daughter Aran is suffering from flu and cough. My sister’s son Ryan is also sick. My sister Maria is suffering from fever, flu & fatigue. I am Bible teacher but my teaching ministry has stopped. I am in crucial situation. I am joining new church after the 11 years fellowship of previous church. Do pray for their healing and my spiritual growth.