Last year, My grandkids, Son lost there mom and wife to a devastating accident with family pets. 3 dogs attached the mom and killed her. They bit her so badly that the doctors amputated her left arm and left leg. Afterwards we were told that there was nothing they could do. The dogs had infected her with mold from their paws and bite marks

My daughter in law was the sweetest person even. She was only 44 years old. I just would like something good to happen in this family. I am not asking anything for myself, My prayers or for the 25yr old, 24yo, and the 16yo. To God be the Glory. Thanks for listening and please pray for this family