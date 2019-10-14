“My Husband’s Suicide”: Finding God’s Glory in Grief – Leslie Thompson’s Story

Fifteen months ago Leslie Thompson came home to the unthinkable; her husband of fourteen years had taken his own life. Lean in and listen to one of the most remarkable faith journeys you’ll ever hear on this powerful episode of “Honest Conversations,” where we look at tough topics through a biblical lens.

If you’d like to follow Leslie’s journey and see what she is up to, you can visit her website “Out Of The Herd” here! Her mission with Out of the Herd is to offer hope and encouragement by calling attention to the good in our world — and, to some extent, open people’s eyes to the bad.

