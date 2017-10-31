My Letter to HiM 👉🏼 My Abuser

Dear Dad is how I should be addressing this letter but Dad isn’t what you are to me. I often just refer to you as my biological.
It’s been 5 years since that horrific & traumatic camping trip my son & I went on with you!! The trip I woke up bloody and couldn’t breathe through my nose. Pillow, clothes, my sons Jammie’s, & sleeping bag covered in blood! The sleeping bag you chose to rush to the cleaners instead of rushing me to the doctor! Probably wouldn’t look good huh after telling them I woke up like this along with my underwear on one leg camping with my Dad?! The truth is it gets worse as I tell the rest of my testimony!
The fact that you never spoke to me that morning & disappeared to the public restroom for an hour said it all to me. Sorry to break it to you, that’s not normal or ok!
But I guess that’s why you traded in that fifth wheel because as your wife said it best “It had too many bad memories”. Please know I’m not angry anymore nor
My Letter to HiM 👉🏼 My AbuserOctober 31, 2017
