My Letter to HiM 👉🏼 My Abuser

Dear Dad is how I should be addressing this letter but Dad isn’t what you are to me. I often just refer to you as my biological.

It’s been 5 years since that horrific & traumatic camping trip my son & I went on with you!! The trip I woke up bloody and couldn’t breathe through my nose. Pillow, clothes, my sons Jammie’s, & sleeping bag covered in blood! The sleeping bag you chose to rush to the cleaners instead of rushing me to the doctor! Probably wouldn’t look good huh after telling them I woke up like this along with my underwear on one leg camping with my Dad?! The truth is it gets worse as I tell the rest of my testimony!

The fact that you never spoke to me that morning & disappeared to the public restroom for an hour said it all to me. Sorry to break it to you, that’s not normal or ok!

But I guess that’s why you traded in that fifth wheel because as your wife said it best “It had too many bad memories”. Please know I’m not angry anymore nor