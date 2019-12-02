fbpx
My Mom // Helping Refugees

Hi,
I recently started tuning into KCBI this past week and was really humbled by the $1,000 giveaway to a woman in need during the holidays. It made me think of my mother, and I was unsure how to submit her story. She is a single mom, and works hard to pay bills doing housekeeping (mostly cleaning) and landscaping work part time. She is such an amazing woman and is a breast cancer survivor! I want to submit her because she barely scrapes by financially and is in a bit of debt! It truly would be a blessing from God to help her financially! We both attend Crossroads of Arlington church, and the Vineyard church of Arlington.

I also started a project for refugee children through our church, which is at LGNDgear.com, and is dedicated to helping refugee and low-income children in the Dallas / Fort Worth metroplex.

Would love for my mom to be featured as the $1000 holiday blessing — she truly deserves it and it might make her cry.

Thanks for the read.

Will Mims
682.554.6351

