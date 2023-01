Have you ever had days where God has placed a loved one who has passed away on your heart? Today is one of those days for me. I can’t help but thank God for my mom, Susie.

I probably won’t know this side of heaven just how many times my mom’s prayers helped save my life, but I know they did.

If you still have your parents, give them a call today. Let them know just how much you love them. I’d love for one more of those calls. Miss you, mom.