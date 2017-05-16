My mother Peggy is currently in the hospital with fluid in lungs. She is having multiple tests run to figure out what she may have. Doctors thought originally it was a blood clot, but ruled that out now. Doctor says that it is fluid in her lungs for sure and is either Congestive Heart Failure or may be Pneumonia. She will have a Ultrasound of her heart in the morning. She is 90 and we are very close and is my best friend! Can you please pray for my mother Peggy and my family? I pray for God’s blessings and strength and healing. Thank you!