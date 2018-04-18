My NASA Engineer dad

In the year leading up to my dad’s death, the messages at KCBI were so comforting. Each morning I would have my quiet time, pray for my dad who wasn’t a Christian, and songs during the sets would just speak volumes to me from the Lord. My dad was diagnosed with kidney cancer which had already metastasized to his spine. He was 78. He was a genius and could fix anything. But he couldn’t fix cancer. And he couldn’t fix his separation from the Lord – He had been witnessed to by many friends at NASA as well as his own family. He was such a good dad and husband. My dad gave his life to Christ about four weeks before his death. It was nothing short of a miracle. I KNOW that my prayers were supported by the ministry of KCBI and that my own personal quiet time became mornings of pure worship with you guys as well as other listeners who would call in and give me hope. I owe it all to God, and I owe a lot to KCBI which is why I continue to give – so others can know this ministry as well
My NASA Engineer dadApril 18, 2018
