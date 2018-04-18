My NASA Engineer dad

People have let you down and let you go. They have recoiled at your failures and abandoned you when you’ve fallen. Hear this clearly – God. Never. Will. He knew your name before He created the world and Christ carried your name – YOUR name – to the cross. He delights in every detail of your life. He convicts you when you go wrong, comforts you when you go down, and carries you when you can’t go on. He will never leave you, never let you down, and never let you go. <3 Oh, what a Savior we have in Christ!People have let you down and let you go. They have recoiled at your failures and abandoned you when you’ve fallen Hear this clearly – God. Never. Will. He knew your name before He created the world and Christ carried your name – YOUR name – to the cross. He delights in every detail of your life. He convicts you when you go wrong, comforts you when you go down, and carries you when you can’t go on. He will never leave you, never let you down, and never let you go. <3 Oh, what a Savior we have in Christ. … See MoreSee Less

I was at BOKA a number of years ago when I was constantly traveling as #LoLoOnTheGoGo…and I can attest the food the service is AMAZING! I just wish I had the resources to do what Mike did – such a great gesture!

Yesterday evening, a gentleman left a $2000 tip at @Bokachicago! Mike, who was visiting from Seattle, said, “This was the absolute best service and best food I have ever had.” He tipped $300 for his $769 meal, then walked around the kitchen and gave each of the 17 kitchen staff a crisp $100 bill. #BokaRestaurantGroup #BokaChicago

Generosity. We can all be inspired by this little boy’s generosity…

In the days when an ice cream sundae cost much less, a 10 year old boy entered a hotel coffee shop and sat at a table. A waitress put a glass of water in front of him.

“How much is an ice cream sundae?”

“50 cents,” replied the waitress.

The little boy pulled his hand out of his pocket and studied a number of coins in it.

“How much is a dish of plain ice cream?” he inquired. Some people were now waiting for a table and the waitress was a bit impatient.

“35 cents,” she said brusquely.

The little boy again counted the coins. “I’ll have the plain ice cream,” he said.

The waitress brought the ice cream, put the bill on the table and walked away. The boy finished the ice cream, paid the cashier and departed.

When the waitress came back, she began wiping down the table and then swallowed hard at what she saw.

There, placed neatly beside the empty dish, were 15 cents – her tip.

#MiddayswithLauree … See MoreSee Less